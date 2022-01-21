Investiture to be held for Bay County Judge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investiture will be held for Judge E. William Dyer on Friday, January 21 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bay County Courthouse.

Judge Dyer was appointed Bay County Judge by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the seat vacated by Judge Thomas Welch, who retired November 2020 after almost 30 years of service.

Judge Dyer started his commission as Bay County Judge on January 4, 2021.

For more information on the event, you can contact Trial Court Administrator Robyn Gable at 850-747-5370.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.