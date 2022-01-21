“The Jersey Tenors” perform in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jack Ringelberg with the Panama City Music Association came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about an upcoming concert.

The concert will be taking place on Saturday, January 22. “The Jersey Tenors” will be performing. The event will be at the Gretchen Nelson Fine Arts Center and starts at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about this event, watch the video attached to this story.

