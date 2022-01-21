Advertisement

“The Jersey Tenors” perform in Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jack Ringelberg with the Panama City Music Association came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about an upcoming concert.

The concert will be taking place on Saturday, January 22. “The Jersey Tenors” will be performing. The event will be at the Gretchen Nelson Fine Arts Center and starts at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about this event, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

Latest News

Deputies said Melanie Kay Stallard, 65, is from Miramar Beach. They said her family has been...
Deputies searching for missing Walton County woman
Jack Ringelberg with the Panama City Music Association came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell...
Panama City Music Association's "The Jersey Tenors" Interview
Generic fire graphic
Two children dead after over night house fire
An investiture will be held for Bay County Jude E. William Dyer.
Investiture to be held for Bay County Judge