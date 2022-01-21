Minnesota man accused of soliciting sexual content from Washington Co. minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A report to a Washington County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer of inappropriate/sexual photos exchanged lands a Minnesota man behind bars.

On October 20, 2021 a report documented by a WCSO School Resource Officer stated that inappropriate/sexual photos had been exchanged between a 20-year-old male and a 14-year-old student using Snapchat. During the course of the investigation WCSO Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Snapchat accounts involved. It was discovered that the adult male was having the same types of conversations through this social media outlet, including sexual activity, with several underage females. Contact was made with the St. Paul Police Department, who holds jurisdiction where the male subject was residing. The male’s identity was confirmed, Phillip Jacob James. January 20th, detectives from the ST. Paul Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of Phillip Jacob James which resulted in the arrest of James.

St. Paul Police Department has charged James with solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving minors.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Additional charges are pending further investigation as there are other underage females involved from multiple states.

