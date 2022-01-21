‘Move Over’ Awareness Month promotes safety in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January marks “Move Over” Awareness Month in the Sunshine State.

The “Move Over” Law is meant to protect first-responders, sanitation workers, tow-truck drivers, and emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road.

It says you must either switch lanes or go 20 mph below the speed limit if you can’t move your car.

“The purpose of the ‘Move Over’ is to just create a barrier, essentially, between yourself and say the officer or the EMS provider, or somebody like that just to give them an additional gap of safety,” said Panama City Police Department patrol officer Garrett Nelson.

Since July 2021 the law now includes moving over for road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights.

