Advertisement

‘Move Over’ Awareness Month promotes safety in Florida

January marks “Move Over” Awareness Month in the Sunshine State.
January marks “Move Over” Awareness Month in the Sunshine State.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January marks “Move Over” Awareness Month in the Sunshine State.

The “Move Over” Law is meant to protect first-responders, sanitation workers, tow-truck drivers, and emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road.

It says you must either switch lanes or go 20 mph below the speed limit if you can’t move your car.

“The purpose of the ‘Move Over’ is to just create a barrier, essentially, between yourself and say the officer or the EMS provider, or somebody like that just to give them an additional gap of safety,” said Panama City Police Department patrol officer Garrett Nelson.

Since July 2021 the law now includes moving over for road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom is in the coffee family and is an herbal supplement grown mostly in southeast Asia.
Kratom supplement discussed by Florida lawmakers
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site heavy equipment-related injury...
Man injured in construction site accident in Panama City Beach
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
Local man reportedly killed in LA helicopter crash
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones

Latest News

Panama City A Cappella Chorus practices at Trinity Lutheran Church in Panama City.
Panama City A Cappella Choir makes music and friendships
New facility to enhance the construction process of the Coast Guard's recapitalization project...
New Aluminum Fabrication Facility at Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Rain returns on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain returns on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast