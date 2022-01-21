New Aluminum Fabrication Facility at Eastern Shipbuilding Group

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City government officials and Eastern Shipbuilding Group gathered for the commissioning of their new Aluminum Fabrication Facility at the Nelson Street shipyard.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to kick off the start of the next phase in one of the largest recapitalization projects for the United States Coast Guard, improving their equipment.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki was there to show his support for the commissioning.

“Today’s a big day economically for the city of Panama City; what it does for Bay County, what it does for our region. The fact that we’ve got something for the safety and security of all our coastlines for the whole country is a big deal,” Brudnicki said.

This new facility will increase efficiency and enhance the construction process of the Offshore Patrol Cutters for the Coast Guard’s recapitalization project.

“We’re going to be fabricating aluminum, which when you are fabricating and welding aluminum, it requires drier air, a more controlled environment, and this building gives us just that,” President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group Joey D’Isernia said.

A controlled environment they wanted to ensure, especially after Hurricane Michael.

“It’s built to the latest Florida codes which require you to be able to withstand a 150 mph wind sustained,” D’Isernia said.

A stronger building means less risk for damages, increasing long-term sustainability for projects to come. Not only is this one of the largest improvement projects for the Coast Guard, but this will also benefit the people of Bay County with new jobs.

“It means approximately 1,500 direct jobs, and another 3,000 indirect jobs on top of that for a period of 20 years,” D’Isernia said.

Years of wages that D’Isernia claims will come back to Bay County.

“It’s going to positively affect everyone that lives and works here regardless of whether they work at Eastern Shipbuilding or not because as the saying goes, a rising tide floats all boats,” he said.

The launch of their first revamped Offshore Patrol Cutter is expected sometime this summer.

