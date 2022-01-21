Advertisement

New “How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local” web series debuts in Franklin County

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The TDC unveiled its latest marketing endeavor recently - a seven-part web series of How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon and Captain Finn to hear about their creative marketing take.

