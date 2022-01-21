Panama City man accused of stealing property

Advertisement

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man faces burglary charges after allegedly stealing construction tools from a job site.

Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a residence on Massalina Drive in reference to theft.

They said an item taken in the burglary was pawned at a local pawn shop, which reportedly captured Andrews on video.

Andrews was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, petit theft, and dealing in stolen property. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

