Panama City ranked top 5 destination based on Expedia searches for 2022

The Panama City area is ranked the number four destination based on trip searches on Expedia.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City area is ranked the number four destination based on trip searches on Expedia.

Expedia Group’s 2022 outlook report launched Thursday. It shows that relaxation, connection, adaptability, and sustainability are the key trends for the coming year.

The report says 40% of people plan to use loyalty points for at least part of a trip in 2022. Visit Panama City Beach’s Lacee Rudd said it’s because this area has loyal visitors coming back year after year. She said the annual events, attractions, and restaurants all contribute to the area being the premier beach destination in the nation.

“I think it’s because we still are the quintessential beach ambiance town. That small-town feel, but we have all of those attractions that are perfect for any age, any kind of family, or friends. So, we have anything that you could want when you come down to the destination whether it’s in, on, or under the water,” said Rudd.

Rudd said there’s no shortage of fun on the 27 miles of the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches. She adds it’s the perfect destination for relaxing, having fun, and everything in between.

