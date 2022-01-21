Advertisement

Shirt revealed from Southport skeletal remains

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies have provided a picture of the shirt found with skeletal remains in Southport earlier this week. They hope it will help identify the person it belonged to.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on January 17th at around 2 p.m., BCSO was notified about the discovery of human remains in the 8000 block of Highway 77 in Southport. Investigators believe the remains are of a female, middle-aged or a bit older.

BCSO reports it appears the remains have been there for an extended period of time. The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit conducted a thorough search of the area Tuesday and are working with the Medical Examiners Office to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Cpl. Brent Roberts at 850-248-2319 at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

