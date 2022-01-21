Sneads man given 3 life sentences for sexually abusing child

SNEADS, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A Sneads man was given three life sentences plus 30 years in prison Thursday for sexually battering and abusing a young girl on multiple occasions, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Buckie O’Neil Barnes, 32, was found guilty as charged Nov. 30 after Jackson County Chief Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat presented witnesses and evidence proving that Barnes had committed the crimes against a girl under the age of 12. The six charges were: two counts of Sexual Battery on a Person Less Than 12 Years of Age, and one count each of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition and Child Abuse.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Circuit Judge James Goodman handed down life sentences to Barnes on the first three offenses, and a combined 35 years in prison for the last three offenses. The sentences will run concurrently.

The victim revealed the abuse during the course of another case, and it was investigated by the Sneads Police Department and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

For additional information, contact Mike Cazalas at mike.cazalas@sa14.fl.gov or 850-381-7454.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.