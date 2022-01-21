Advertisement

Sneads man given 3 life sentences for sexually abusing child

Buckie Barnes
Buckie Barnes(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEADS, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A Sneads man was given three life sentences plus 30 years in prison Thursday for sexually battering and abusing a young girl on multiple occasions, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Buckie O’Neil Barnes, 32, was found guilty as charged Nov. 30 after Jackson County Chief Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat presented witnesses and evidence proving that Barnes had committed the crimes against a girl under the age of 12. The six charges were: two counts of Sexual Battery on a Person Less Than 12 Years of Age, and one count each of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition and Child Abuse.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Circuit Judge James Goodman handed down life sentences to Barnes on the first three offenses, and a combined 35 years in prison for the last three offenses. The sentences will run concurrently.

The victim revealed the abuse during the course of another case, and it was investigated by the Sneads Police Department and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

For additional information, contact Mike Cazalas at mike.cazalas@sa14.fl.gov or 850-381-7454.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

Latest News

State lawmakers may soon require online merchants to know more about who is selling on their...
Identity verification may be required for online sellers in Florida
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
A house fire broke out in Gaskin around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, but first responders were...
Firefighters rescue family from house fire in Walton County
A Washington County school bus crashed Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Washington County school bus crash, no injuries
A report to a Washington County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer of inappropriate/sexual...
Minnesota man accused of soliciting sexual content from Washington Co. minor