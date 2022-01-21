Advertisement

“Text-to-911″ available in Jackson County

Some residents in Jackson County will now be able to text 911 in an emergency when calling...
Some residents in Jackson County will now be able to text 911 in an emergency when calling isn’t possible.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some residents in Jackson County will now be able to text 911 in an emergency when calling isn’t possible.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the service is aimed at the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. There are plans with AT&T and Verizon Wireless available now, with other carriers coming later this year.

This service may not be available outside of Jackson County. If the text doesn’t go through, the message will be bounced back and you will be encouraged to make a phone call.

Texting 911 is appropriate if you are deaf, hard-of-hearing, have a speech disability, English is not your first language, or you’re in an emergency situation where speaking would put you in danger.

When texting, be sure to provide your exact location or address, explain the emergency, don’t abbreviate anything or send pictures, and be prepared to answer any questions.

In order to use this service, put “911″ in the field for a phone number and send your message. You must have an active phone service plan with data. You cannot text from a third-party application.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

Latest News

State lawmakers may soon require online merchants to know more about who is selling on their...
Identity verification may be required for online sellers in Florida
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
A house fire broke out in Gaskin around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, but first responders were...
Firefighters rescue family from house fire in Walton County
A Washington County school bus crashed Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.
Washington County school bus crash, no injuries
A report to a Washington County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer of inappropriate/sexual...
Minnesota man accused of soliciting sexual content from Washington Co. minor