“Text-to-911″ available in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some residents in Jackson County will now be able to text 911 in an emergency when calling isn’t possible.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the service is aimed at the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. There are plans with AT&T and Verizon Wireless available now, with other carriers coming later this year.

This service may not be available outside of Jackson County. If the text doesn’t go through, the message will be bounced back and you will be encouraged to make a phone call.

Texting 911 is appropriate if you are deaf, hard-of-hearing, have a speech disability, English is not your first language, or you’re in an emergency situation where speaking would put you in danger.

When texting, be sure to provide your exact location or address, explain the emergency, don’t abbreviate anything or send pictures, and be prepared to answer any questions.

In order to use this service, put “911″ in the field for a phone number and send your message. You must have an active phone service plan with data. You cannot text from a third-party application.

