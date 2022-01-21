Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

More rain is in the forecast through Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly, damp, & dreary night in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the upper 30s inland w/low near 40 at the coast. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. On Friday the rain will return & it will remain cold. The rain should be mostly light. Temps will remain in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain North at 10-15 mph. By the weekend the sun will return. Highs will reach the low 50s this weekend, but lows Sunday and Monday morning will be near 32 or below all the way to the coast.

