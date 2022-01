Two children dead after over night house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two children are dead after an overnight house fire in Eastpoint.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 1 a.m. Friday morning. A caller said a neighbor’s house was engulfed in flames.

The Sheriff’s Office, Fire Departments, Carrabelle Police Department, Apalachicola Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services all responded to the fire.

