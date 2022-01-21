Unique mocktails to try for Dry January

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyler Faust, a mixologist at The Citizen restaurant in Alys Beach, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to show us some delicious, non-alcoholic mixed drinks for “Dry January”.

Many people are participating in the “Dry January” challenge, where alcohol is not consumed for the whole month. Tyler showed us how to make “mocktails” so you can still enjoy the drinks you love without the guilt.

Mocktail recipes:

Honey Bunny: Ritual Zero Proof Gin, Citrus, Bee Pollen Honey, Grapefruit Soda

The Notorious P.P.G.: Ritual Zero Proof Tequila, Pomegranate, Peach, Ginger, Lemon

Margarita: Ritual Zero Proof Tequila, Agave Syrup, Lime Juice

