Advertisement

Unique mocktails to try for Dry January

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyler Faust, a mixologist at The Citizen restaurant in Alys Beach, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to show us some delicious, non-alcoholic mixed drinks for “Dry January”.

Many people are participating in the “Dry January” challenge, where alcohol is not consumed for the whole month. Tyler showed us how to make “mocktails” so you can still enjoy the drinks you love without the guilt.

Mocktail recipes:

Honey Bunny: Ritual Zero Proof Gin, Citrus, Bee Pollen Honey, Grapefruit Soda

The Notorious P.P.G.: Ritual Zero Proof Tequila, Pomegranate, Peach, Ginger, Lemon

Margarita: Ritual Zero Proof Tequila, Agave Syrup, Lime Juice

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
A child abuse investigation led Panama City Police to find more than 34,000 lethal doses of...
Panama City woman accused of hiding drugs in baby crib

Latest News

Dry January Mocktails Interview pt 2
Dry January Mocktails Interview pt 2
Dry January Mocktails Interview pt 1
Dry January Mocktails Interview pt 1
Tyler whips up a non-alcoholic margarita with Ritual Zero Proof Tequila for Dry January.
Dry January Mocktails pt 3
Panama City A Cappella Chorus sings songs and makes friends.
Panama City A Cappella Chorus