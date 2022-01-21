Washington County resident sues county officials

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County residents have until 7 p.m. Friday to vote on whether or not they want to legalize the sale of liquor. However, one resident has some concerns, and has filed two lawsuits: one against the county commissioners, and the other against the Supervisor of Elections.

Washington County resident Ted Spangenberg has filed a lawsuit against the county commissioners, stating the petition to get this issue on the ballot was presented to commissioners with 39 extra days to gather names than legally allowed.

Spangenberg said he filed the lawsuit against the Supervisor of Elections because it was unclear whether she could stop the election or not.

However, according to Spangenberg, this isn’t all about the sale of liquor.

“My bigger hope is that people will understand that they do have a way to have a voice,” Spangenberg said. “That it is appropriate to hold your county commission or any elected official, to hold them responsible for carrying out their constitutional prescribed duties.”

Officials say the court has dismissed Spangenberg’s case against the Supervisor of Elections, and voting will continue on Friday evening.

The other case filed by Spangenberg has not yet been decided on. NewsChannel 7 also reached out to the attorney representing the county commissioners about the pending lawsuit, and he declined to comment.

All ballots regarding this election must be taken to the Supervisor of Elections’ office by 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Votes cast after this time will not be counted.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.