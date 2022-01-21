Advertisement

Washington County resident sues county officials

Ted Spangenberg is suing the Washington County County Commissioners and Supervisor of Elections.
Ted Spangenberg is suing the Washington County County Commissioners and Supervisor of Elections.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County residents have until 7 p.m. Friday to vote on whether or not they want to legalize the sale of liquor. However, one resident has some concerns, and has filed two lawsuits: one against the county commissioners, and the other against the Supervisor of Elections.

Washington County resident Ted Spangenberg has filed a lawsuit against the county commissioners, stating the petition to get this issue on the ballot was presented to commissioners with 39 extra days to gather names than legally allowed.

Spangenberg said he filed the lawsuit against the Supervisor of Elections because it was unclear whether she could stop the election or not.

However, according to Spangenberg, this isn’t all about the sale of liquor.

“My bigger hope is that people will understand that they do have a way to have a voice,” Spangenberg said. “That it is appropriate to hold your county commission or any elected official, to hold them responsible for carrying out their constitutional prescribed duties.”

Officials say the court has dismissed Spangenberg’s case against the Supervisor of Elections, and voting will continue on Friday evening.

The other case filed by Spangenberg has not yet been decided on. NewsChannel 7 also reached out to the attorney representing the county commissioners about the pending lawsuit, and he declined to comment.

All ballots regarding this election must be taken to the Supervisor of Elections’ office by 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Votes cast after this time will not be counted.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom is in the coffee family and is an herbal supplement grown mostly in southeast Asia.
Kratom supplement discussed by Florida lawmakers
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site heavy equipment-related injury...
Man injured in construction site accident in Panama City Beach
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
Local man reportedly killed in LA helicopter crash
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones

Latest News

Cars parked at a COVID-19 test site located at the A.D. Harris Learning Village
LEAD Coalition continues COVID-19 test site at A.D. Harris Learning Village
Golden Apple Amy Hughes 2022
Golden Apple Amy Hughes 2022
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is getting creative with their marketing...
Forgotten Coast Interview
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.