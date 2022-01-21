Washington County school bus crash, no injuries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Washington County school bus crashed Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the bus was traveling east on Hartford Boulevard near Rufus Road. Due to a hazardous road condition, the bus reportedly began to spin. Troopers said the rear passenger side of the bus hit the roadway shoulder and got stuck.

Troopers said around 17 children were present but none were hurt. They were put on another bus by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office before troopers arrived.

