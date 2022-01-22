Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 21st

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Boy’s high school basketball:

Rutherford 58 Mosley 72

Altha 58 Liberty 37

Bay 59 South Walton 57

Malone 39 Cottondale 38

Rocky Bayou Christian 71 Aucilla Christian 56

Wewahitchka 55 Franklin 84

Arnold 49 Walton 50

Girl’s high school basketball:

Altha 31 Liberty 43

Arnold 45 Walton 23

Rocky Bayou Christian 19 Aucilla Christian 36

North Bay Haven 39 Blountstown 38

Port St. Joe 56 Poplar Springs 48

South Walton 55 Bozeman 13

