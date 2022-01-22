Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 21st
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Boy’s high school basketball:
Rutherford 58 Mosley 72
Altha 58 Liberty 37
Bay 59 South Walton 57
Malone 39 Cottondale 38
Rocky Bayou Christian 71 Aucilla Christian 56
Wewahitchka 55 Franklin 84
Arnold 49 Walton 50
Girl’s high school basketball:
Altha 31 Liberty 43
Arnold 45 Walton 23
Rocky Bayou Christian 19 Aucilla Christian 36
North Bay Haven 39 Blountstown 38
Port St. Joe 56 Poplar Springs 48
South Walton 55 Bozeman 13
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.