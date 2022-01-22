Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood, California. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KABC) - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County late Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if the former California governor was driving or a passenger in the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the four cars collided on Sunset Boulevard and another street in Brentwood, California.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said Schwarzenegger was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies have provided a picture of the shirt found with skeletal remains...
Shirt revealed from Southport skeletal remains
Buckie Barnes
Sneads man given 3 life sentences for sexually abusing child
Generic fire graphic
Two children dead after overnight house fire

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations
All North Central Florida counties registered a drop in unemployment rates in the latest job...
Florida registers job gains for 14th consecutive month
If you don't like cold weather... you're out of luck for a little while. While we can layer up...
Cold Weather Tips