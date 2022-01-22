Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosts 109th annual awards dinner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community celebrated the area’s economic accomplishments at Friday night’s 109th annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner.

Chamber President Carol Roberts said some accomplishments last year were projects they’ve worked on for many years, like the groundbreaking of Indigo Hotel in Panama City and receiving funding for Gulf Coast State College’s STEM building. She said there were even small accomplishments that made big impacts.

“For example, we fed hundreds of health care workers during the middle of the pandemic that was our frontline. It was an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for them giving their time and talent,” said Roberts.

Roberts said they are expecting 2022 to be a great year with lots of opportunities for local businesses to flourish. She said they think the local economy will thrive ahead of this year, despite the pandemic. Another top priority will be recruiting people to work in the community.

“The biggest challenge is employees and the recruitment of employees to businesses, so that’s one of the items we’re going to be addressing with other community organizations,” said Roberts.

They will also have their planning session in the fall -- that’s where they set the agenda for the year. Roberts said top of the list is assisting Panama City with getting their civic center back up and running.

The program began at 6:45 p.m. with the main event, where community leaders and numerous elected officials gathered to celebrate the Chamber’s successes of 2021 and to honor the outgoing Chair of the Board, Chris Moore, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). Will Cramer, Bill Cramer Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

Moore passed the gavel to 2022 Chair, Garrett Anderson of Anderson Construction Company. In his closing remarks, Moore stated his time serving on the Chamber Board of Directors has been the experience of a lifetime.

Also being honored at this event was the outgoing Military Affairs Committee (MAC) Chair, Andrew Rowell, GAC Contractors. Rowell was the 2020 Chair of the Board of Directors before becoming the 2021 MAC Chairman. Rowell officially passed the gavel to Chris Moore who took over as the 2022 MAC Chairman on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the MAC Passing of the Gavel. During the event, Rowell commended the work of the local military installations of Bay County stating, had it not been for them, there would be no reason for him to serve as MAC Chair.

Each year, the Chamber recognizes an outstanding member with its Member of the Year award. Kyle Shoots, System Service & Engineering, was announced as the 2021 recipient. Chris Moore, 2021 Chair of the Bay County Board of Directors, introduced Shoots as the recipient stating he was top of mind from the very beginning.

The last award of the night was the Lauren Merriam Memorial Award, the Chamber’s highest honor. Bill Cramer (who was the 2013 recipient of the award), presented the 2021 award to Dr. James Cook, who was chosen for devotion to the betterment of his community. He serves as a mentor for the Bay Education Foundation and is the Secretary and Treasurer of Bay Health Foundation, and Vice Chairman of the Panama City Port Authority.

2022 Bay County Chamber Chairman, Garrett Anderson’s vision for the organization includes aggressive priorities for 2022 and his key objectives for the year include: supporting the rebuild of the Marina Civic Center; researching the need for hired verses elected school superintendent; affordable workforce housing; trade education in high schools and lastly, the recruitment of partners to continue its relationship with NextSite to promote Bay County on a national level to investors, retailers and commercial development.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.