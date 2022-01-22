Bozeman sets program record with 18 wins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It has been a record-breaking season for the Bozeman boy’s basketball team, and they added to the list on Thursday with their win over Ponce De Leon.

The victory improved the Bucks record to 18-2, the first 18 win season in program history.

“It was awesome for our guys,” said Bozeman boy’s head basketball coach, Matt Granville. “They’ve been really working hard for it. At the beginning of the year, we looked at some big goals, and we talked about the little things we had to along the way, and it’s exciting to see, as the season progresses how those little things are now becoming the opportunity to do the big things. I know it was really important for our guys. It’s really important to our school and our program to reach these milestones.”

Coach Granville also added that it’s the preparation his guys have put in before each game that has made all the difference.

“Practice is just super competitive everyday, especially when everyone is there,” said Coach Granville. “Offense firing, guys competing with each other, and they know, when they’re playing at their best, we can compete with anyone. I think, when they go out and play, they believe that each and every night, they’re going to be competitive. We’ve had a lot of tight games all throughout the year. A lot of them have gone our way late, and it’s just been a lot of fun seeing how that has gone over from practice to games. For the seniors to get it last night on senior night, the school record was even awesome for them. Very proud of them.”

The Bucks will head to Wakulla Christian for their next game, next Tuesday.

