Cold weather safety

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overall, we have had a mild winter thanks to La Nina which keeps the southern United States dry and warm. However, the jet stream is further south allowing the colder air to filter in. Not only are we affected by the colder air, but our plants are too.

“If you have tropical plants which are what some of us would consider house plants, that we could usually grow outside during the summer and the spring, well you want to bring them inside because they’re not going to tolerate the cold temperatures,” University of Florida’s Bay County Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell said.

Temperatures this weekend are forecast to be near or below freezing, which is 32 degrees Fahrenheit. If you can’t bring your plants inside, covering them is one option.

“The goal is to trap the warmth from the soil. It’s important you don’t just cover the top of it, but that you make sure the sheet or the tarp or whatever you are going to use is able to go all the way down to the ground,” McConnell said.

In addition to house plants, commercial growers have protocols for the cold that they follow too.

“Commercial growers will run irrigation in citrus and strawberry farms in order to protect the plants, but the only reason that works is because they can continuously run that water,” McConnell said.

Running water is also a way to protect pipes. However, temperatures this weekend won’t be cold enough for a long enough period of time for that to be necessary. What is necessary though is protecting our furry friends.

“If they don’t have a warm place to shelter, then the kindest thing would be to bring them indoors when also bringing your plants in,” McConnell said.

Following these safety tips will help yourself and others when the temps around here get to be a bit too cold. According to the Climate Prediction Center, our temperatures will remain below average through the end of the month.

