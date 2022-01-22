Advertisement

Florida registers job gains for 14th consecutive month

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida unemployment dropped a tenth of a percent to four point four percent in December.

With twenty-nine thousand new people in the workforce, it marks the fourteenth straight month of job gains that now surpass the number of people working before the pandemic began.

Chief Economist Adrianne Johnson says the numbers bode well for 2022.

“Are people engaged in the labor market? Are they getting jobs? And as the labor force was increasing, our unemployment rate continued to decline. Businesses continue to add to their payrolls. So we are seeing a lot of growth in high-wage industries, we’re diversifying our economy. All of that is a strong picture for 202, and I think it sets us up for a strong 2022,″ Johnson told reporters on the video call.

Miami-Dade County had the lowest unemployment among major metropolitan markets at one point four percent.

