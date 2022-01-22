George Mulligan Memorial Tournament gets underway at Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The third annual George Mulligan Memorial Wrestling Tournament kicked off Friday at Bay High School.

The Tornadoes welcomed 18 teams from all over Florida to compete with competition starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

This marks the third wrestling tournament in the area in the past three weeks, something Wewahitchka wrestling coach, Tracy Malcolm, says he appreciates.

“It helps out the program so much just to not have to travel and not have to spend that money for lodging and transportation and stuff, so to have the three competitions, first one at Mosley, then WeWa, and now here at Bay High with the Deaton’s is great, and we love it, and we’d love to get more if we could.”

The event will continue through Saturday with matches beginning at 9:40 a.m. and finals starting around 4 p.m.

