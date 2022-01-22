One seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured after a crash near I-10 in Jackson County Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 19-year-old man was driving a pickup truck with a 20-year-old passenger, both from Sneads. They said the driver was going east on the interstate on the 130-mile marker onramp to merge.

Troopers said a semi-truck with double trailers was going east on I-10 on the outside lane. The pickup truck driver reportedly didn’t yield to the semi-truck and hit the side of it. This caused the semi to spin and flip.

The semi-truck was hauling buckets of sealant and the contents were spilled into the median. Officials came to clean up the scene and helped with traffic. Troopers said charges are pending.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 33-year-old man from Orlando, was seriously injured. His passenger, a 52-year-old man from Kissimmee wasn’t injured. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

