Advertisement

Washington County dry no more

The votes were counted and announced around 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.
The votes were counted and announced around 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 5,000 Washington County voters cast their ballots in the election to determine whether Washington County would allow the sale of alcohol or stay “dry.”

“The turnout was about what we expected,” Supervisor of Elections Carol Rudd said. “[We] certainly wish it would’ve been higher, but having 5,000 people voting in an election with just one issue on the ballot is about what we expected.”

Sixty-six percent of voters voted in favor of allowing the sale of alcohol in the county, and 71% voted to allow liquor sales by both package and drink.

NewsChannel 7 attempted to reach out to those in favor of allowing liquor sales, but they declined to comment.

Not everyone was in favor of these results, though. Ted Spangenberg, who previously tried to sue both the County Commissioners and the Supervisor of Elections, spoke out.

“I’m disappointed that the character of our community is going to change,” Spangenberg said. “I’m disappointed that so many of our voters were persuaded by what I consider to be well, let’s say, not straightforward advertisements about this being an economic development initiative.”

However, Washington County voters have spoken, and in 90 days, businesses and restaurants can begin the process of being able to sell and serve liquor.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board...
Bill passed to strip school board members of salaries
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The Story family held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Jan. 14 at their new restaurant,...
Local family opens restaurant to honor late loved ones

Latest News

A fire broke out at AJ’s Grayton Beach restaurant in South Walton, but nobody was hurt,...
Fire breaks out at AJ’s Grayton Beach, no injuries
The community celebrated the area's economic accomplishments at Friday night’s 109th annual Bay...
Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosts 109th annual awards dinner
One person is seriously injured after a crash near I-10 in Jackson County Friday night.
One seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Colder air will be in place through the end of the month.
Cold weather safety