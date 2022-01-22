Washington County dry no more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 5,000 Washington County voters cast their ballots in the election to determine whether Washington County would allow the sale of alcohol or stay “dry.”

“The turnout was about what we expected,” Supervisor of Elections Carol Rudd said. “[We] certainly wish it would’ve been higher, but having 5,000 people voting in an election with just one issue on the ballot is about what we expected.”

Sixty-six percent of voters voted in favor of allowing the sale of alcohol in the county, and 71% voted to allow liquor sales by both package and drink.

NewsChannel 7 attempted to reach out to those in favor of allowing liquor sales, but they declined to comment.

Not everyone was in favor of these results, though. Ted Spangenberg, who previously tried to sue both the County Commissioners and the Supervisor of Elections, spoke out.

“I’m disappointed that the character of our community is going to change,” Spangenberg said. “I’m disappointed that so many of our voters were persuaded by what I consider to be well, let’s say, not straightforward advertisements about this being an economic development initiative.”

However, Washington County voters have spoken, and in 90 days, businesses and restaurants can begin the process of being able to sell and serve liquor.

