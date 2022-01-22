Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

It will be a cold and mostly sunny this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cloudy & cold weather will continue tonight over the panhandle w/lows in the mid to upper 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. Skies will clear on Saturday with the sunshine returning. Highs will reach to near 50. As we head into Sunday it will be the coldest day morning of the weekend. Lows will start in the upper 20s inland w/low 30s at the coast. For some coastal locations this could be the first freeze. Sunday afternoon will be sunny, but still chilly w/highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday.

