Advertisement

4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood.

CBS2 reports two women and two men were shot and killed. Another man hospitalized in critical condition is expected to survive.

Mayor James Butts called the shooting an “ambush” involving multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun.

The mayor described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
One person is seriously injured after a crash near I-10 in Jackson County Friday night.
One seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies have provided a picture of the shirt found with skeletal remains...
Shirt revealed from Southport skeletal remains
Panama City Police Officers investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident

Latest News

Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State...
Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say