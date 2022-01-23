Advertisement

Annual FSU Panama City torch run

Runners starting off at FSU Panama City.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 32nd Annual Florida State Univerity Panama City Torch Run kicked off Saturday morning. Registration started at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Holley Academic Building on Collegiate Drive.

The run has been a tradition for the community since 1989 and this year they added something new for runners to enjoy, a 5K timed run.

Also, the event was free for current FSU Panama City and Gulf Coast State College students and $25 for the community.

FSU Sports Director, Zachary Murzyn said there’s something for everyone.

“You know they’re putting it on for the community and the students, whether its health or just coming out for fun, everyone’s got their own reason so they’ve decided to put this on and you know get the community involved,” said Murzyn.

People from all over the country travel to the Panhandle for this run.

Runner, Brian Nichols said he traveled by car from Kentucky just for the race. He said he loves running marathons and looks forward to them.

“It just gives me an opportunity to stay healthy, it motivates me to do my 30 miles a week to be able to look forward to a race a week from now, two weeks from now,” said Nichols.

During the event snacks and beverages were available for runners as well as a food truck. Prizes were also awarded for first, second, and third place.

