Annual Girls Inc. Princess Ball returns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mirror mirror on the wall, many young girls were the fairest of them all Saturday at the Edgewater Beach Resort Conference Center for a ball fit for a princess.

It was a magical night for girls and their special prince whether that be a dad, brother, uncle, or other significant role models where pairs were able to enjoy a number of fun festivities.

“To come and spend some time, and dance, and have time with storybook princesses and just fill like a princess for the evening,” Stacey Torch, Girls Inc. of Bay County, said.

Princesses in attendance had the opportunity to meet all their favorite Disney princesses, such as Tiana, Belle, and Merida. Each one brings something special to the event.

“I feel really honored to be able to have this opportunity. Because getting to see the other girls so that they can know that this is a possibility for them. That there are other girls that look like them, that are doing things, that are beautiful, and that are great. And that is smart and that is brave. I want to show them that they are those things and they can achieve to be better than those,” Esteria Smith, in character as Princess Tiana, said.

For some of these princesses, it was the first time they were able to attend the event in character.

“It feels really amazing because you get to see all these girls, that will tell you that they want to be just like that when you get older. It’s just really nice to have like a little girl look up to you,” McKenna Powell, in character as Princess Merida, said.

“I love being with little girls and helping them see role models almost, it’s really fun for them and helps them have fun, Annabelle Crosby, in character as Princess Belle,

The event of course saw some amazing dancing and one princess and her significant role model danced the night away. something that they say they are just happy to bond over.

“This is great you know, there are so many missed opportunities we don’t get to share. You know I work a lot, so to be able to spend this time with my daughter is the best thing ever,” Charles Sypherd, an attendee, said.

“You should spend time with your parent because one day you’re not going to want to and you’re going to want to spend time with your own kids,” Sophia Sypherd, one of the princesses, said.

Proceeds from the event will go towards various programs throughout the Girls Inc organization.

“They will go to our afterschool and outreach programming at Girls Inc of Bay County,” Torch said.

Girls Inc. of Bay County’s mission is to inspire all girls to be Strong, Smart, and Bold, we do this by providing after-school, outreach, and summer programming. They learn to value themselves, take risks and develop confidence through research-based programming in areas such as STEM, economic literacy, health and wellness, stress management, and others.

For those interested in learning or working for Girls Inc., visit this website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.