Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 22nd

Mulligan Memorial Tournament Team Results:

1. Fort Walton Beach 287.5

2. Niceville 241.5

3. South Walton 212.5

4. Mosley 206.5

5. North Bay Haven 148.5

6. Florida High 143.5

7. Rutherford 141.0

8. Rocky Bayou Christian 135.0

9. Choctaw 133.0

10. Crestview 107.0

11. Wewahitchka 89.5

12. Bay 83.5

13. Liberty 73.0

14. Marianna 51.0

15. Arnold 42.0

16. Bozeman 35.0

17. Destin High School 31.5

Girl’s high school basketball:

Bay 32 Rutherford 63

Lincoln 49 Holmes 59

Boy’s high school basketball:

Fort Walton Beach 61 Rutherford 79

Mosley 34 Rickards 57

Cottondale 44 Bethlehem 46

Men’s Juco basketball:

Pensacola 67 Gulf Coast 63

Northwest Florida 47 Chipola 50

Women’s Juco basketball:

Pensacola 62 Gulf Coast 72

Northwest Florida 50 Chipola 52

