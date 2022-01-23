Cold Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head into Sunday lows will start in the upper 20s inland with low 30s at the coast. For some coastal locations this could be the first freeze. Sunday afternoon will be sunny but still chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday. Cold temperatures will be sticking around at least through the end of the month thanks to the jet stream sitting further south across the U.S.

