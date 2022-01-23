Advertisement

Cold Weekend Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head into Sunday lows will start in the upper 20s inland with low 30s at the coast. For some coastal locations this could be the first freeze. Sunday afternoon will be sunny but still chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday. Cold temperatures will be sticking around at least through the end of the month thanks to the jet stream sitting further south across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled.
Mother takes legal action after son gets expelled
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies have provided a picture of the shirt found with skeletal remains...
Shirt revealed from Southport skeletal remains
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
Buckie Barnes
Sneads man given 3 life sentences for sexually abusing child

Latest News

The cold weather continues this weekend w/a freeze at the coast possible.
Weekend Forecast
The cold weather continues this weekend w/a freeze at the coast possible.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it's a cold and wet wintry day for NWFL.
Friday Forecast
Rain returns on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast