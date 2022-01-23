Panama City Beach Fire Rescue disucss heat safety

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cold weather has arrived here in the Panhandle for the winter season. Now fire rescue officials are informing the community about proper heat safety.

While space heaters are an easy and convenient way to stay warm, they can also be dangerous. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Chief, Jacob Gorman says proper inspections are necessary.

“Make sure you’re maintaining and inspecting those before actually plugging them in and then if you do plug them in make sure you’re plugging them directly into a wall outlet,” said Gorman.

Gorman said not to utilize surge protectors or extension cords while using them.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one-third of all winter house fires are caused by space heaters. No matter what you use to heat your home, fire rescue officials say to make sure you have proper safety measurements.

“You wanna make sure that you have the proper smoke detectors and CO detectors, that way if they’re supplied by any gas source that you have those audible devices in place, that way if anything goes wrong it’s giving you some indication that somethings not right inside the house,” said Gorman.

Officials said to make sure you turn off your space heaters before you leave the house and to make sure they are away from children and animals. Check your smoke detectors throughout the year and change the batteries to ensure they work.

Staying warm is necessary but so is staying safe.

