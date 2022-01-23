Advertisement

Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident

By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Authorities say a man was killed in an early morning traffic accident Saturday.

According to the Panama City Police Department, Vincent Litton was struck and killed around 3:30 a.m. Officers say that Litton was crossing U.S. 231 to the northbound side of the highway when he was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. Litton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or you report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

