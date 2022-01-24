Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Officers investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks drop sharply as market eyes Fed, Ukraine tensions
FILE - This April 3, 2019, file photo shows U.S. currency in New York. U.S. scientists have...
Study: Extra cash for low-income mothers may influence baby brains
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension