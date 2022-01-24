Emerald Coast Medical Association Annual Retreat

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -More than one hundred panhandle doctors are sharing ideas and discussing the importance of early cancer detection at a continuing education event in Destin.

It’s part of the emerald coast medical association’s annual retreat.

Newschannel 7′s JessicaFoster was invited to attend and share her breast cancer journey. She talked about how a positive patient experience impacts treatment.

Event organizer Dr. Steven Finkelstein says events like this are important for the advancement of local medical care.

”We have incredible educational content, which helps us learn to help our patients afflicted with disease here in the Emerald Coast. We’re excited to see and work together in a multi-disciplinary way so patients get the best outcomes.”

The doctors say patients delaying cancer screenings during the covid pandemic has led to many cancers being diagnosed at a more advanced stage. They are stressing the importance of scheduling those routine screenings like mammograms.

