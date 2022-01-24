Advertisement

Europe-Bound travel seminar coming to Crestview

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re planning on packing your bags and heading to Europe, for a much needed vacation, one local expert is ready to help you plan the perfect trip.

Brian Hughes has dozens of stamps in his passport and is hosting a two-night seminar on how to easily travel the continent without a guide. He’ll share tips on how to pack, what to see, and how to plan each day. The classes are geared toward first-time travelers, but they’ll also be packed with information that’s beneficial for experienced tourists too.

The classes will be held at the Crestview Public Library January 24 and 25 at 5:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Officers investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

With many area blood centers facing shortages, officials will be hosting a blood drive on...
Donate blood Tuesday at Bay County Gov’t Center
On Sunday, officials said human remains were located in a wooded area near Highway 71 south and...
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Gale Casssady is the winner of the Bay County Teacher of the Year Award, and she came into the...
Teacher of the Year Interview