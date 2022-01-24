Europe-Bound travel seminar coming to Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re planning on packing your bags and heading to Europe, for a much needed vacation, one local expert is ready to help you plan the perfect trip.

Brian Hughes has dozens of stamps in his passport and is hosting a two-night seminar on how to easily travel the continent without a guide. He’ll share tips on how to pack, what to see, and how to plan each day. The classes are geared toward first-time travelers, but they’ll also be packed with information that’s beneficial for experienced tourists too.

The classes will be held at the Crestview Public Library January 24 and 25 at 5:00 P.M.

