Florida Highway Patrol provides road safety tips

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As cooler weather continues to pass through Northwest Florida, one Florida Highway Patrol Trooper wants to make sure drivers are prepared in case of emergencies.

Lieutenant Jason King with FHP wants drivers to know during these cooler temperatures days. It is always best to make a checklist prior to driving.

Before you even get behind the wheel, he encourages drivers to check car issues such as checking your radiator fluid and making sure your cars have decent tire pressure.

”Always check your tires before you drive. That’s in wet weather, as well as ice storms or where the roads freeze over. Check your tires and make sure you have good wear and good air pressure. And then as you move into the car, we recommend emergency blankets. My family keeps little small ones that you fold up that’s about the size of a deck of cards, you can stick somewhere very easy,” Lieutenant Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A PAO, said.

King also encourages drivers to keep what he calls a jump bag, which has a small set of jumper cables or a jump box handy in case of emergencies.

For more information on driver safety, visit FHP’s website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.