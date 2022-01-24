Advertisement

Increasing clouds Monday with rain returning Tuesday

By Jenny Brown
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday will be a few degrees warmer but still chilly with highs in the upper 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine with increasing clouds by the afternoon out ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring us rain Monday night into Tuesday. Sunshine will return again Wednesday. Another cold front approaches the forecast area towards the end of the week into next weekend. The cold will be sticking around for the long term forecast thanks to the jet stream sitting further south across the U.S.

