Keep PCB Beautiful prepares for major March cleanup

Volunteers can help keep the City's beaches clean by participating in a beach cleanup on March 26th.
Volunteers can help keep the City's beaches clean by participating in a beach cleanup on March 26th.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Panama City Beach is known for its lovely beaches and white sand, it cannot stay beautiful without the help of one local organization.

Keep PCB Beautiful is looking for volunteers to participate in this year’s “Great American Be A Hero” Beach Cleanup on March 26th.

It’s one of the organization’s four major beach cleanups of the year.

”We incorporate recycling and beautification into the cleanup along with education,” said Keep PCB President JoAnn Weatherford. “We will set up at probably...we’re hoping (at the) the Senior Center again. We will have information on recycling, and ways to break free from plastic.”

Hundreds of volunteers are expected to pick up over a ton of litter and the event expands along 27 miles of sand.

Weatherford said more than 14,000 volunteers picked up over 21,000 pounds of trash from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

She also said all of the cleanups save the County and City over $400,000 in revenue.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

