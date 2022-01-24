Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a Shalimar man was arrested Sunday after a teenager reported he followed her around in his car.

The victim says that she was walking near 8th Street around noon when she noticed a man wearing an orange shirt in an orange Mazda sitting at the intersection motioning for her to come over to his vehicle.

According to deputies, the victim kept walking but then noticed the man was driving slowly behind her.

Deputies say that the 15-year-old girl informed them at one point the man had pulled up to her, took his seat belt off, and reached towards her and said “come here.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl moved away and the man parked on 6th avenue while the victim approached someone to ask for help.

The witness said that he saw the orange car and the driver sitting there, and the driver was staring at them for several minutes before they pulled away.

Deputies say that they found the man, 41-year old Cesar Reyes Perez, and his car matching the description parked on 8th Avenue.

According to deputies Perez denied leaving his residence or driving anywhere and told deputies he had been sleeping because he was still intoxicated from the night before. Perez denied having contact with the victim and told deputies that he let his friend drive his car.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Perez with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and attempted kidnapping.

