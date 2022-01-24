Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few thin cirrus clouds cruising overhead this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today, but a gradual increase in clouds is expected into the afternoon.

Bundle up! It’s another frigid morning across the Panhandle with temperatures below freezing inland in the 20s to low 30s on the coast. Frost will be possible on the grass, rooftops, and car windshields this morning. So you may need to get out to the car early and put the defroster on before you get going.

Dress warmly overall as we don’t see much help from the sunshine for warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs today only reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees for some inland.

Clouds increase later today off our next rain maker developing in the Western Gulf. We’ll see an area of low pressure slide across the Gulf of Mexico to our south and pair up with an approaching cold front moving in from the Midwest.

The combination of the two will focus rain chances along the Northern Gulf Coast late tonight into tomorrow morning. Rain chances will be highest tonight and tomorrow morning, then decreasing into the afternoon of Tuesday and Tuesday evening. About a half of an inch of rain is expected across the Panhandle through this stretch.

The cold front sweeps to our southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday and keeps our temperatures running seasonally cooler than average as most of the week will be spent with highs in the 50s.

Another cold front moves in for the end of the week on Friday returning rain chances to NWFL and reinforces a chilly air mass for the weekend. In fact, highs on Saturday may stay in the 40s under sunny skies!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with highs today reaching the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain returning to the forecast tonight and lasting through tomorrow morning with temperatures remaining seasonally chilly.

