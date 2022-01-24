One man in hospital after car catches fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in the hospital after a car caught on fire in Panama City Beach Monday.

Law enforcement said one vehicle crashed at the intersection of South Arnold Road and El Centero Boulevard. They said the driver had extited the vehicle before they arrived.

Panama City Beach Police said they car was on fire when they arrived at the scene. They said the driver was later taken to the hospital.

