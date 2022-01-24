Advertisement

One man in hospital after car catches fire

One car caught fire at an intersection in Panama City Beach this morning. The driver is...
One car caught fire at an intersection in Panama City Beach this morning. The driver is currently in the hospital.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in the hospital after a car caught on fire in Panama City Beach Monday.

Law enforcement said one vehicle crashed at the intersection of South Arnold Road and El Centero Boulevard. They said the driver had extited the vehicle before they arrived.

Panama City Beach Police said they car was on fire when they arrived at the scene. They said the driver was later taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Officers investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping

Latest News

FHP Driving Safety Tips: Check your tires.
Florida Highway Patrol provides road safety tips
Emerald Coast Medical Association Annual Retreat
Emerald Coast Medical Association Annual Retreat
Volunteers can help keep the City's beaches clean by participating in a beach cleanup on March...
Keep PCB Beautiful prepares for major March cleanup
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping