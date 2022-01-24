Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a bystander found human remains Sunday, January 23.

Officials said they were located in a wooded area near Highway 71 south and Interstate 10.

Investigators said deputies and employees of the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office worked the scene throughout Sunday night and were back early Monday morning to continue their investigation.

We’re told no identification of the remains has been made at this time as the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

