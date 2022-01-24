Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary.

Officials responded to a car burglary on Leeward Drive in Miramar Beach on January 22. The victim stated she noticed her Glock 43 was missing out of the center console of her vehicle.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a security camera across the street from the victim’s residence captured what appears to be a white male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and black and white shoes approach the victim’s vehicle. After a few seconds, the suspect walked back in the direction that he came. Officials state the vehicle was unlocked.

If anyone has information on the suspect they are asked to contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111, or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS (8477).

Officials are also reminding the public to lock their cars, hide their belongings and take their keys.

