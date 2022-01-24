Advertisement

Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary.

Officials responded to a car burglary on Leeward Drive in Miramar Beach on January 22. The victim stated she noticed her Glock 43 was missing out of the center console of her vehicle.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a security camera across the street from the victim’s residence captured what appears to be a white male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and black and white shoes approach the victim’s vehicle. After a few seconds, the suspect walked back in the direction that he came. Officials state the vehicle was unlocked.

If anyone has information on the suspect they are asked to contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111, or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS (8477).

Officials are also reminding the public to lock their cars, hide their belongings and take their keys.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Officers investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
Panama City Police Officers are investigating fatal pedestrian vs truck accident
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Panama City Police identified Barry Andrews, 36, as a suspect after they were called to a...
Panama City man accused of stealing property
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Gale Casssady is the winner of the Bay County Teacher of the Year Award, and she came into the...
Teacher of the Year Interview
One car caught fire at an intersection in Panama City Beach this morning. The driver is...
One man in hospital after car catches fire
FHP Driving Safety Tips: Check your tires.
Florida Highway Patrol provides road safety tips
Emerald Coast Medical Association Annual Retreat
Emerald Coast Medical Association Annual Retreat