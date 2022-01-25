Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart releases latest COVID numbers

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The latest numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations in local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals are in. On Monday, 17 more people than last week are in the hospital with COVID-19 across the Panama City, Miramar Beach and Port St. Joe locations. The total is now at 64 people.

This is 90 fewer patients than the Delta variant surge back in August. Hospital officials said the highest number across the three hospitals was 154. Officials said more than 85 percent of the people hospitalized are not vaccinated.

