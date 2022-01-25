Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County incinerator site won’t stay the way it is for much longer. Bay County Commissioners voted to decommission it in 2021 and the property will have multiple purposes moving forward.

“It’s a very good site for our citizens on the east side of the county to be able to take their refuge as a transfer station so they can drop it off there,” said Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant. “It’ll then be hauled to a landfill which is on the west side of the community.”

Residents would be able to dump their garbage at the incinerator location instead of relying on a trash service.

The 30-plus acre property will also be turned into office and storage space.

“We’re going to use the admin facility for offices,” Bryant said. “We already have some county staff working out of that site. Some of our co-enforcement officers are there.”

Heavy equipment will also be stored there during emergencies and natural disasters.

“We’re also going to utilize the fleet maintenance building that they had,” Bryant added. “We’re going to repair our ambulances there. "

Officials said the incinerator facility will be torn down in the next three to six months.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.