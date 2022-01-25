Chipola hoping win over Northwest Florida builds momentum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola women’s basketball team is coming off its biggest win of the season and hoping it truly is a momentum builder. The Lady Indians becoming the first team this season to beat coach Walker and his Lady Raiders with a 52-50 win Saturday. Chipola jumped out to an early 7 point lead, but much of this game within one or two possessions. The Raiders able to come back to take a one point lead with less than a minute to play, but Jordan McLaughlin coming up with the biggest play of the game, hitting the shot, taking the foul. The Indians would hold on for the two point win.

Monday afternoon, I caught up with Chipola head coach Greg Franklin via zoom as he and his assistant traveled to scout Monday night’s Pensacola-Northwest game in Niceville.

“It’s a huge win for us in terms of confidence.” coach Franklin said of Saturday’s victory. “The biggest thing was our team needed to believe again. We’ve had so many times when we didn’t have a full roster, and finally we got everybody going, and everybody going in the right direction. It’s just a validation of yes we can be that good, and yes we can play with anybody in the country when we’re playing right.”

The coach went on to explain his team is just now getting whole again after losing some key players to injuries and personal issues in recent weeks.

“I think the biggest thing with us is we were just struggling with our identity.” Franklin said. “Having so many players out for so long, we were really trying to find ourselves again. To be able to say yes, this is who were are. We can be really, really good. We just need to understand that what we’re doing is gonna make us really good. You know there’s a lot of doubt, when you’ve got players that don’t play, obviously, our top, three out of our top six weren’t playing for four or five games.”

The coach adding the mass subbing he’s had to do the last five or six games may wind up really helping his team down the homestretch of the season.

“It takes its toll on kids mentally when they have to play a different role. And having to do different things. But also I think it made us grow a little bit. You know not having some of those kids in there, two of our starters, and our sixth man off the bench, not having them there for awhile made some other players have to grow. And do some things that are out of their comfort zone.”

Northwest Florida beat Pensacola Monday in that make up game, so the Raiders are 5-1 in league play, Pensacola now 3-2, Chipola and Gulf Coast both 3-3.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.