Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies released additional photos Tuesday of another piece of clothing found with the skeletal remains of a woman located January 17 in the 8000 block of Highway 77, in Southport.

This knit cap was found with human remains of a female discovered January 17 on a wooded property off Highway 77 in Southport. (BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Deputies said they believe the woman wore the red or maroon-colored knit cap discovered with her remains.

Anyone with information on the identity of this woman is urged to call Bay County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brent Roberts at (850) 239-2319.

