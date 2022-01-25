Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies released additional photos Tuesday of another piece of clothing found with the skeletal remains of a woman located January 17 in the 8000 block of Highway 77, in Southport.
Deputies said they believe the woman wore the red or maroon-colored knit cap discovered with her remains.
Anyone with information on the identity of this woman is urged to call Bay County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brent Roberts at (850) 239-2319.
