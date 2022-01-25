Driver injured after hitting Okaloosa County school bus

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a driver received minor injuries after allegedly hitting an Okaloosa County school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., troopers said the bus was heading south on State Road 85 when the driver began slowing down to turn onto Jim Green Road. Law enforcement tells us a SUV behind the school bus allegedly failed to slow down and hit the rear of the bus.

Officials said 17 students were on board at the time of the incident. Troopers said one student complained of a minor injury; however, we’re told the bus driver and remaining students were not hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly hit the school bus also complained of minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was charged with careless driving and driving with a license that was suspended or revoked.

