Advertisement

Driver injured after hitting Okaloosa County school bus

An Okaloosa County school bus was hit by a SUV Tuesday afternoon on State Road 85 while trying...
An Okaloosa County school bus was hit by a SUV Tuesday afternoon on State Road 85 while trying to turn onto Jim Green Road in Crestview.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a driver received minor injuries after allegedly hitting an Okaloosa County school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., troopers said the bus was heading south on State Road 85 when the driver began slowing down to turn onto Jim Green Road. Law enforcement tells us a SUV behind the school bus allegedly failed to slow down and hit the rear of the bus.

Officials said 17 students were on board at the time of the incident. Troopers said one student complained of a minor injury; however, we’re told the bus driver and remaining students were not hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly hit the school bus also complained of minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was charged with careless driving and driving with a license that was suspended or revoked.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Officials say the Bay County incinerator facility will be demolished in the coming months.
Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed

Latest News

The “No Ordinary Joe” Scholarship is to recognize Bay and Walton County high school seniors...
St. Joe Community Foundation awards local student scholarships
Florida is beginning the largest book distribution program in America. Called the New Worlds...
New Worlds Reading Initiative giving away books to students
Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies say they found the teens in a field a couple miles away from...
Missing Tennessee teens caught after crash vehicle in Jackson County
Florida Gospel Music Festival
Florida Gospel Music Festival is back in 2022
The Florida Gospel Music Festival will take place this weekend in Panama City.
Florida Gospel Music Festival Interview