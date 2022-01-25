Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend charged for allegedly choking, holding knife to woman’s throat

On Monday, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested a man after he allegedly...
On Monday, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested a man after he allegedly choked, threatened and held a knife to his former girlfriend's throat.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested a man after he allegedly choked, threatened and held a knife to her throat.

Deputies said Schrolf Barnes, 50, entered his former girlfriend’s car while she was on Tanager Road near Fort Walton Beach. Officials tell us Barnes allegedly choked and threatened her life after law enforcement said he ordered her to drive out of the area.

Officials said the victim told them she found a nearby residence, parked, and began honking the horn for help. Deputies said the victim said Barnes tried to grab her purse before fleeing.

Law enforcement said they arrested the suspect after locating him at a car wash on Eglin Parkway. Investigators said he denied seeing the victim or being involved in any type of disturbance.

Barnes is facing multiple charges, including domestic violence related kidnapping, robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Florida Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on...
One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash on Thomas Drive
Panama City Police Department asking drivers to slow down.
PCPD says drivers need to slow down on Hathaway Bridge
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
Walton County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Officials say the Bay County incinerator facility will be demolished in the coming months.
Bay County incinerator facility to be repurposed

Latest News

Governor DeSantis announces new reading initiative for young readers in Florida.
New Worlds Reading Initiative giving away books to students
Two Crestview men have been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.
Two area men arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
Part of a busy highway in Jackson County was blocked after a semi overturned Tuesday morning.
Semi crash blocks part of Highway 231
A school bus was involved in an accident in Washington County.
School bus crash in Washington County